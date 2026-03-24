‘A lot of anxiety’: Boston flyers brace for long lines, delays, cancellations at Logan Airport

After tragedy struck at LaGuardia late Sunday night, flyers at Logan Airport Monday were travelling with heightened anxiety in an already understaffed airport.

Although lines at Terminal A were short Monday night, TSA union representatives told Boston 25 it may not be that way for long if they’re not paid.

“The morale is very low,” said Mike Gayzagian, president of AFGE Local 2617. “People are full of anxiety over what’s going to happen if the checks don’t come through on Friday.”

Gayzagian said if they’re not paid Friday, he and the roughly 1,500 TSA agents he represents in New England will be behind 2.5 payments since the partial DHS shutdown starting in February.

He added, “There’s nobody who does it better than we do. We don’t deserve to be treated this way. We come in everyay, we work really hard. We deserve to have our pay given to us on time.”

Gayzagian said out of Logan Airport’s roughly 1,000 TSA workers, more than two dozen workers have left in the last month.

Boston 25 crews noticed short lines at Terminal A Monday night. Gayzagian said that could change if the partial shutdown drags on — drawing massive lines seen in airports across the country over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, travelers Monday were more focused on the flight board and roughly 315 delays and 40 cancellations at Logan Airport, according to FlightAware.

“Our stress level has just gone up and up and up,” said flyer Susan Burgess, travelling to Florida Tuesday morning with her husband Eric.

He added, “We’ve been obsessing about this for a week now.”

Like others, they planned to arrive well before their flight in case wait times grow amidst the staffing shortages.

Margaret Pierce of Duxbury showed up four hours before her flight to Washington DC Monday night.

“I’m worried about the safety of this world,” she said. “Just get here early and be kind.”

Gayzagian told Boston 25 the shortages will grow more apparent with busy Boston summer months ahead.

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