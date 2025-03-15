‘Elderly People Depend on it’: Boston residents React to Impending Walgreens Closures

BOSTON — Walgreens will be closing nine of its Massachusetts stores in March and April.

In 2024, the Company announced it would be closing 1,200 stores nationwide over the next three years. According to Walgreens, shrinking prescription reimbursement and increased regulatory pressures are affecting their ability to cover the prices of rent, staffing, and supply needs.

Boston 25 News obtained the following statement from them:

<i>“We will continue to execute our previously announced turnaround plan aimed at stabilizing the retail pharmacy, including our footprint optimization program. Increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. It is never an easy decision to close a store, and we know how important they are to the communities we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve their performance. When closures are necessary, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions.”</i>

Customers inside Walgreens on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge Friday, March 14th, said most of the shelves were empty. They said they’re sad to see this store close on March 27th. A sign in the front window announces when it’ll be shuttered.

Eva, 80, of Roxbury, explained that she goes to Walgreens for just about everything.

“A lot of people, elderly people, depend on it,” said Algia Benjamin of North Cambridge. Benjamin said it’s also a “travesty” for people who rely on public transportation to get around because it can sometimes be unpredictable.

To make this transition smoother for customers who get their prescriptions filled from Walgreens, the Company said it will notify people by mail and automatically send their medication to the nearest Walgreens store. Patients also choose which store they want to use instead.

They will also receive free prescription delivery for 90 days.

Walgreens confirmed the following locations will close in Massachusetts:

38 W Main Street in Norton, closing on March 17;

525 Boston Post Rd. E, Marlborough, closing on March 18

85 Huttleston Avenue in Fairhaven, closing on March 19

99 Westfield Street in West Springfield, closing on March 20

32 Union Street in Easthampton, closing on March 25

625 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, closing on March 27

757 Gallivan Boulevard in Boston, closing on April 28

800 River St. in Haverhill, closing on April 28

256 Pleasant St. in Methuen, closing on April 29

