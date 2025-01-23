Educators to consider Mass. AG Campbell’s proposed statewide ban on cellphones in classrooms

MARLBORO, Mass. — Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is pushing for a statewide ban on cellphones and other personal electronic devices in school classrooms to boost learning.

The Study Act, a bill proposed by Campbell last week, would place a bell-to-bell restriction on the use of cellphones and other devices to improve the learning environment and school culture for students in the Bay State.

Some school districts including Lowell, Brockton, and Methuen already have cellphone bans in place. Campbell’s bill would require all public schools to add one as well.

Campbell’s bill goes hand-in-hand with her lawsuit against META and TikTok that alleges the social media platforms harm the mental health of young users.

Educators from across Massachusetts on Thursday morning will attend Cambell’s “Cellphones and Social Media in Schools Toolkit” presentation in Marlboro, where students are allowed to use their phones during lunch breaks but are required to have them put away during class instruction.

The toolkit was “designed to support school leaders and communities in fostering productive, distraction-free, and inclusive learning environments,” according to Cambell’s office.

Cambell hopes superintendents in all districts will sign on with the initiative.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group