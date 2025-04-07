Video shows first responders rescuing dolphins in Yarmouthport

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Firefighters and humanitarian crews were called in to assist in the rescue of 5 dolphins that were stranded.

The video captured shows members of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), Yarmouth, and Barnstable Fire Department carrying the 5 dolphins on the shore in Mill Creek, which runs between the towns of Yarmouth and Barnstable.

Crews moved the 5 dolphins into a large IFAW vehicle.

It is believed that the IFAW will be releasing the dolphins back into the ocean, possibly off of Sandy Neck beach in Barnstable, but it is unknown.

Boston 25 has reached out to the IFAW for details but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

