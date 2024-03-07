Details of new Brockton High School secure cell phone policy revealed

BROCKTON, Mass. — A new cell phone policy for Brockton students passed on Tuesday with a huge sigh of relief from the school committee.

“Yes, yes Hallelujah it passes,” said Judy Sullivan, Ward 5 representative on the Brockton School Committee.

But its implementation is days if not weeks away.

“This is useless honestly I don’t see the point,” said one student who asked us not to identify him.

The idea is already not sitting well with some students.

“Them taking other students’ phones is kind of crazy because we would want to contact our parents if anything happens to us or a teacher or another student,” said the Brockton High School Senior.

The new policy will require students before they enter the school building to:

1. Turn their phone off.

2. Place phone/earbuds inside a secure pouch and secure it in front of school staff.

3. Be responsible for carrying or storing their pouch.

Boston 25 News has learned new details about the policy, specifically the types of pouches that will be used.

They are called Yondr and they are used at other schools in Massachusetts including the Mary Lyons in Brighton and in Holyoke.

Yondr Brockton High School cell phone holders

A spokesman for Brockton Public Schools tells Boston 25 News they are still in the process of obtaining the Yondr pouches.

Once they do, more details on implementation will be shared.

But with that date still uncertain students say something needs to be done about violence at Brockton High School. However, students remain skeptical that securing cell phones is the answer.

“What happens at BHS, I think there is some stuff that needs to be done but taking our phones isn’t going to save anything,” said a female student who did not want to be identified.

Lowell High School recently adopted a cell phone policy that requires students to lock them away before each class.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

