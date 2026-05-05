Education department opens Title IX investigation into Smith College admissions policy

The U.S. Department of Education has launched a Title IX investigation into Smith College’s policy allowing transgender women to enroll.

The investigation is raising questions about privacy and fairness in women-only spaces.

According to the department, the investigation will examine whether the school’s policies permit what it described as “biological men” to access facilities designated for women, including dormitories, bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletic teams.

Smith College, one of the largest all-women’s schools in the country, updated its admissions policy in 2015 to explicitly include transgender women, a move that drew national attention at the time.

In a statement, the college said it does not comment on ongoing investigations but emphasized its commitment to complying with all applicable civil rights laws.

“The College is fully committed to its institutional values, including compliance with civil rights laws,” the college said. “The College does not comment on pending government investigations.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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