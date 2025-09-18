EdTrust Massachusetts president weighs in on nation’s falling test scores

The latest ‘Nation’s Report Card’ is out — and the news is not good.

Scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) show that 8th and 12th-graders across the country are continuing to fall behind in reading, math, and science.

To talk about what these results mean, Jennie Williamson, the president of EdTrust of Massachusetts, a leading education advocacy group, joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 p.m.

The granular data for Massachusetts is not available yet, but 25 Investigates has been reporting all year that reading scores for 3rd graders in Massachusetts were down across the board and the solutions to attack the crisis being implemented by the state.

