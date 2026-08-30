Easton police terminate Flock contract

EASTON, Mass. — Easton police have terminated their contract with Flock.

According to an announcement from Chief Keith Boone, the department currently has two Flock LPRs in town, which were installed on a trial basis back in 2024 on Depot and Foundry Street.

Boone said over the past two years, the cameras have played a critical role in numerous investigations, including the shooting of juvenile, sexual assaults, breaking and entering cases, and several other investigations.

“Despite those successes, over the past several months I have closely monitored public sentiment and listened to the concerns and opinions of residents, not only here in Easton, but also in neighboring communities and throughout the Commonwealth,” he said.

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“After considering the ongoing public discussion surrounding this technology, listening to our residents, and recognizing the importance of maintaining public trust, I made the decision to terminate our existing contract with Flock effective at the end of this contract year, which ends in October 2026.”

Easton is one of the many communities in Massachusetts that have terminated their Flock contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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