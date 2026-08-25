2 more Massachusetts police departments ditch Flock license plate-reading cameras

AUBURN, Mass. — Two more Massachusetts communities are ending their use of Flock Safety license plate reader cameras amid growing scrutiny of the technology and how law enforcement uses it.

The Auburn Police Department announced at midnight Tuesday that it has terminated its relationship with Flock Safety, citing a “contractual defect.” The department did not provide additional details but said all Flock cameras in town have been deactivated.

Meanwhile, the Douglas Police Department said it will stop using its Flock cameras immediately. Police acknowledged that the technology has helped solve several serious crimes but said community feedback played a significant role in the decision to discontinue the program.

“The Flock system has been an effective investigative tool for us and has been instrumental in helping us solve several serious crimes. However, given the divisive atmosphere surrounding its use, we believe deactivating the system is the appropriate decision at this time,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Flock cameras capture images of passing vehicles and record license plate information, which law enforcement agencies can then search to assist in criminal investigations.

The decisions in Auburn and Douglas come as the technology faces increased scrutiny across Massachusetts. Several police officers in Lynn, Stow, and New Bedford are currently under separate investigations over allegations that Flock camera systems were improperly used to track individuals.

The investigations have raised concerns among privacy advocates and some residents about how license plate reader data is accessed, shared, and monitored.

With Auburn and Douglas now stepping away from the technology, questions remain about whether other Massachusetts communities may reconsider using Flock cameras in the months ahead.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group