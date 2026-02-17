Eastham couple who died after falling through ice identified

EASTHAM, Mass. — The man and woman who died after plunging through a frozen river on Cape Cod this past weekend have been identified.

Gerard Boucher, 72, and Kathleen Boucher, 71, of Eastham, were walking their dog by Bee’s River near First Encounter Beach when they fell through the ice Saturday morning, the Eastham Police Department said Tuesday.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene at 7:00 a.m. and searched for around four hours before the incoming tide returned large amounts of ice to Bee’s River, making a water search ineffective.

“Ice conditions will continue to be monitored, and additional water searches may occur in the coming days,” the Eastham Police Department said. “The Eastham Police and Fire Departments continue to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims.”

Longtime Eastham resident Meghan Gallagher told Boston 25 walks on this side of town are part of daily life but can be dangerous this time of year.

“Especially how tight all it is you know it’s hard to tell. I mean right now you can tell where there’s water and where there’s ice but over on the other side on Rock Harbor it’s really hard to differentiate like am I on sand, am I on solid ground? Or am I in the ocean now?”

Dawn and Peter say they know the couple through a local running club. They describe them as kind, always involved in the community and a tragic loss for those who knew them best…

“They were some of the most caring, kindest people you can ever meet.”

“Their spirit and friendliness with everyone they met, the minute you met them, you were their friend.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

