Eastern equine encephalitis detected in Mass. mosquitoes for 1st time this year, officials say

CARVER, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in Massachusetts mosquitoes for the first time this year.

So far, no human or animal cases have been reported.

The presence of EEE was confirmed in samples collected from Carver in Plymouth County.

According to a statement from the DPH, this finding increases the risk level of the virus to “moderate” in the communities of Carver, Kingston, Middleborough, Plymouth, Plympton, and Wareham.

EEE is a rare disease but can become serious and even life-threatening in people of all ages. It generally spreads to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The DPH statement says there were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019, with six deaths. In 2020, there were five cases and one death.

There were no human cases of EEE in the commonwealth in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

The statement outlines several ways for Mass residents to avoid mosquito bites:

When outdoors, wear insect repellent. Be aware that DEET products should not be used on infants under two months and in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three.

Look out for peak mosquito hours between dusk and dawn.

Clothing like long sleeves, long pants and socks can help keep mosquitoes off your skin

Drain standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs

Install or repair screen doors

Animal owners can speak with veterinarians about safe mosquito repellants for pets and livestock, horses should be kept in indoor stalls at night to reduce the risk of exposure.

If an owner suspects and animal may have EEE or West Nile Virus (WNV), there are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795, and the DPH at 617-983-6800.

Information including all positive WNV and EEE results can be found on the Arbovirus Surveillance Information web page on Mass.gov, or by calling the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.

