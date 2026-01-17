East Longmeadow bakery faces backlash over controversial cookies

EAST LONGMEADOW, MASS. — An East Longmeadow bakery is receiving threats after posting and selling controversial cookies.

In a post on Facebook, owner of The Sweet Boutique Nicole Moran said her staff of less than 10 have been “pushed to their limits” both mentally and physically in the past week after they started selling cookies that read, “F**** ICE.”

“I’ve only shared a faction of the threats we’ve received, and the wild messages and voicemails are still nonstop,” she said.

“Imagine sending me death threats, threatening my family and children, and calling me deranged… while I’m just over here baking cookies," Moran also shared in a post.

The money from all of the earnings from the engagement on social media plus some of the profit the bakery has earned will be donated to the Immigrant Defense Project, according to Moran.

Lines were forming for the cookies at 7:30 a.m. and were selling out in minutes.

The Sweet Boutique said this will be the last planned batch for now with the specific cookies as they work through their current orders for shipping, prep for next week’s theme week, and work on the custom orders that are already booked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

