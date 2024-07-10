East Bridgewater teen arrested in connection with 4th of July shooting that hospitalized one

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — An East Bridgewater teen is facing a slew of charges in connection with a shooting on the 4th of July that left another teen hospitalized, police say

The arrested 17-year-old teen, who was not identified by name, is facing a slew of charges after allegedly shooting another teen riding a motorcycle outside an apartment complex in East Bridgewater.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, police received a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Robins Street, in the Pompohono Pines condominium complex.

East Bridgewater police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, had been riding a motorized scooter with another passenger when he was shot at by the driver of passing vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Paramedics rendered aid to the victim before taking him to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested at his home around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday by the the East Bridgewater Police Department, WEB Major Crimes Taskforce and the SEMLEC Swat team.

The suspect was arraigned in Brockton District Court Wednesday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

