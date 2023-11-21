East Bridgewater police sergeant arrested, placed on administrative leave, police say

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — An East Bridgewater police sergeant has been arrested and placed on administrative leave, the police chief said Tuesday.

Sgt. Thomas Flint was placed on leave on Saturday, East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins said in a statement.

Flint was placed on leave “following an off-duty incident that led to his arrest in another community,” said Jenkins, who did not give additional details about the reason for the police sergeant’s arrest or where the arrest occurred.

Flint will remain on leave pending the results of an internal investigation and court proceedings, Jenkins said.

“As this is a personnel matter, no further information will be released at this time,” Jenkins said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group