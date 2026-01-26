East Boston digs out of massive snow storm

EAST BOSTON — East Boston residents woke up to piles of snow in their neighborhood Monday morning.

Snow started falling in Boston Sunday morning going into Monday.

The city saw the 9thsnowiest day on record since snowfall records in 1891.

Cars parked on either side of one-way roads were buried, and that meant people had to dig out to get to work.

With a shovel in hand and about half of her car uncovered, Julysa Cordova said, “I finally found the car. I’ve been looking for it since 4 o’clock this morning.”

Cordova just returned from a trip to Puerto Rico.

She said coming back to this snowfall is not fun.

“It’s been almost three hours and I have only half way there,” said Cordova.

The Gomes brothers were also out Monday morning.

Albert Gomes said they tried to get a head start on the snow Sunday but it didn’t make much of a difference.

“I’m telling my brother here, ‘Hey we need to start slowly shoveling and let’s get a few rounds the night before.’ Bad idea. Cause as soon as we shoveled it just came on again. So yeah, it’s just been really tough,” said Gomes.

His brother Matheus added, “I play soccer all day and nothing compares to the weight of this. It’s just hours and hours of 20 pound loads of snow, its crazy.”

While plows worked through the East Boston roads, some drivers did find it difficult to navigate the snow-covered streets.

“I think with the community, everybody on our street helping each other out, you know just giving each other a call,” said Gomes. He continued, ”It’s been tough but with everybody’s help its been smoother than what I thought it would be.”

Monday was also a snow day for Boston Public School students.

“I was really really happy because I have time to play with my brother outside,” said Diego Vuesquez-Reyes.

Boston 25 News is still monitoring snow totals for Boston as flakes continue to fall. 16.7 inches of snow fell in Boston on Sunday.

