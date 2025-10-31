‘Earth-shattering’: Mother of slain DC intern, UMass student speaks on third arrest in son’s death

GRANBY, Mass. — Washington, DC officials on Thursday announced a third suspect was arrested in the July killing of a Washington, DC intern from Granby, Massachusetts.

Police say 18-year-old Laqwan Lucas was responsible for a deadly shooting alongside two 17-year-olds who were also arrested.

Lucas is also accused of killing a teenage girl days after the shooting.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Thursday said 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian Jachym was shot four times and killed on a city sidewalk in late June.

“Eric died alone -- no mother, no father, no sister,” said Pirro in Washington, DC Thursday. “[Eric’s mother] thought it was an angel that came down to help police make an arrest in this case.”

Eric’s mother, Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym, has worked alongside Metro police during their investigation following her son’s death.

“It was earth-shattering to say the least,” she said regarding the arrest. “It was a horrific crime... There were a lot of people that were harmed, and a lot of families suffering from this.”

Police say a woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot four months ago but survived.

Tarpinian-Jachym continued, “My son loved everybody. He didn’t care what color you were. He didn’t care how smart you were.”

She told Boston 25 on Thursday her son would’ve turned 22 last Tuesday. Instead, she and her family are still on the long road to healing.

Tarpinian-Jachym finished, “It can happen anywhere, and it can happen to any person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group