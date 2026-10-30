Last chance: Early voting ends Friday in Mass. How many ballots have been cast so far?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Early voting ends Friday across Massachusetts, giving voters one last chance to cast a ballot before Election Day on November 3.

Voters should check their local election office or town website before heading out, as early voting hours vary by community.

Some town halls, including Dedham Town Hall, are only open for part of the day Friday.

As of Thursday, more than 983,000 ballots had been received across Massachusetts, according to data shared by the Secretary of State’s Office.

That includes nearly 700,000 mail-in ballots and about 286,000 ballots cast through early voting. The ballots received so far represent about 19% turnout.

State officials say roughly 360,000 mail-in ballots have yet to be returned.

Voters who still have a mail-in ballot can return it by mail, but it must be postmarked by Election Day in order to be counted.

Ballots can also be returned directly to a local election office or placed in a community’s designated ballot drop box before Election Day.

Voters should not bring a mail-in ballot to their polling place on Election Day. However, someone who requested a mail-in ballot but did not return it can still vote in person Tuesday.

The Department of Justice is also planning to send election monitors to some polling places.

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