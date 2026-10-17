Early voting begins in Massachusetts: What voters need to know

Early voting begins in Massachusetts on Saturday.

In Boston, in-person early voting will be available at City Hall and at locations across the city. A full list of early voting locations can be found on the city’s website.

Early voting at Boston City Hall

Boston City Hall will serve as the city’s primary early voting location. Voting will be available on:

Mondays, Oct. 19 and 26; Wednesdays, Oct. 21 and 28; and Fridays, Oct. 23 and 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 20 and 27; and Thursdays, Oct. 22 and 29: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters planning to cast their ballots early at City Hall are encouraged to use the north-side entrance on Congress Street, across from the Haymarket MBTA station.

Early voting in Boston neighborhoods

Early voting will also be available at neighborhood locations across Boston on:

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 22: noon to 8 p.m.

noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 29: noon to 8 p.m.

All early voting locations will have electronic poll books for voter check-in, along with poll workers and interpreters. The sites will also be accessible to voters with disabilities.

When does early voting end?

Early voting runs through Oct. 30. Election Day in Massachusetts is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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