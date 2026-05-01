Early morning crash between tractor-trailer, another truck causes early morning delays on Route 128

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A tractor-trailer crash caused major delays Friday morning on Route 128 in Westwood.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Ryder truck on Route 95 North in the Dedham/Westwood area.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 28 (East Street).

Initial reports indicate a tractor-trailer truck was in the breakdown lane when the Ryder truck collided with it.

At least one of the drivers sustained serious injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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