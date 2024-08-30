Ear of Chelsea police officer partially bitten off while responding to domestic incident

CHELSEA, Mass. — A police officer had part of his ear bitten off while responding to a domestic incident call in Chelsea Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to an address on Shurtleff Street for the reported domestic incident around 2:15 p.m., a Chelsea police department spokesperson told Boston 25.

A man at the address began to get aggressive with officers and bit off part of the lower portion of one of the officer’s ears during the struggle, police say.

Officers used a stun gun to bring the man under control and placed him under custody.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and will face criminal charges, police say.

The officer was also hospitalized and is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

A witness at the scene shared cell phone video of the suspect being restrained by officers on the sidewalk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

