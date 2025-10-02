E-Bike crash prompts safety warning from local police

MILFORD, Mass. — Police in Milford are issuing a safety warning to people riding electronic bikes in town. This comes after a scary crash was caught on camera.

The crash happened on Wednesday, in what police are calling “another example of the perils of riding an E-Bike and lack of safety awareness by riders.”

In the video you can see several vehicles waiting at a traffic light. The operator of the e-bike enters the crosswalk area when a red vehicle moves forward and collides with the bike. The bike becomes stuck under the vehicle as the rider of the bike quickly moves to the side of the road.

“The juvenile operator of the e-bike has been charged with numerous infractions,” the post by the Milford Police reads.

There is no mention of any injuries.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Milford Police for more information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group