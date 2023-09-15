Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy indicted on murder, strangulation charges in deaths of her 3 children

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children in their family’s home before attempting to take her own life earlier this year was indicted Friday by a grand jury, moving her case to superior court, prosecutors said.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was indicted on murder and strangulation charges in the deaths of her children on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Friday.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan, inside their Summer Street home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life.

Around 6:11 p.m. that night, Duxbury police received a 911 call for a report of a suspected attempted suicide of a female. Upon arrival, officers and first responders located Clancy, treated her at the scene, and transported her to a local hospital.

First responders then located Clancy’s three children in the basement, unconscious and with obvious signs of severe trauma.

Cora and Dawson were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where they were pronounced dead. Callan was medflighted to Boston Children’s Hospital where he was treated for several days before he passed.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Lindsay Clancy and she was taken into custody.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death to Cora and Dawson was asphyxia, and the cause of death to Callan was complications of asphyxia.

In May, Clancy was ordered to remain committed at Tewksbury State Hospital for at least six additional months.

Doctors believe Clancy needs extended mental health care, her attorney, Kevin Reddington, confirmed to Boston 25 News. She was at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital before being transferred to Tewksbury on May 2.

Reddington has said his client had postpartum depression and was overmedicated at the time of her children’s deaths.

After the alleged murders, Reddington said that his client suffered serious spinal injuries that left her paralyzed.

Clancy is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date.

