5 hospitalized after bus crashes through fence, collides with trees on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A handful of people were taken to the hospital after a bus crashed through a fence and collided with several trees on Cape Cod on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to several calls for a crash in the area of Main Street and Osterville West Barnstable Road in the Barnstable village of Osterville around 1 p.m. found a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus that had veered off the road, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Police say officers also found the bus driver suffering from an “ongoing unknown medical event.”

A total of nine people were on the bus, five of whom went to Cape Cod Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials noted that passengers on the bus had to be evacuated through an emergency window.

The crash remains under investigation.

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