Dust devil captured on video in Warwick, RI

WARWICK, R.I. — Video captured shows a dust devil forming on a field during a soccer game in Warwick, Rhode Island.

According to the National Weather Service, a dust devil will likely form because of strong surface heating, usually at the interface between different surface types, such as asphalt and dirt.

If the temperature of the ground becomes warmer than the air above it, vertical mixing will take place, especially with clear skies. Once the ground heats up enough, a localized pocket of air will quickly rise through the cooler air above it.

The sudden uprush of hot air causes air to speed horizontally inward to the bottom of the newly forming vortex, creating what is known as a dust devil.

Most dust devils are seen in places like Arizona and don’t last very long.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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