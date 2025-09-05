Duo accused of swiping $2K in clothes from Mass. TJ Maxx busted in drive-thru of nearby Wendy’s

AUBURN, Mass. — Two women accused of swiping thousands of dollars in merchandise from a TJ Maxx in Massachusetts were busted as they tried to order food in the drive-thru line of a nearby Wendy’s.

Dominque Marion, 38, of Worcester, and 24-year-old Tynaja Williams, of New Haven, Connecticut, are both facing a charge of larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy in connection with a shoplifting incident in August, the Auburn Police Department announced Friday.

TJ Maxx theft suspects Dominque Marion -- Auburn Police Department (Dominque Marion -- Auburn Police Department)

TJ Maxx theft suspects Tynaja Williams -- Auburn Police Department (Tynaja Williams -- Auburn Police Department)

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the TJ Maxx on Southbridge Street in Auburn on the afternoon of Aug. 13 spoke with a worker who said the suspects fled the store after stuffing $2,000 worth of clothes into a black Ford Edge with Connecticut plates, police said.

The suspects, later identified as Marion and Williams, didn’t make it far before they were caught.

“Apparently satisfied with their five-finger discount, the two decided to celebrate with a pit stop at Wendy’s because nothing says perfect getaway plan like sitting in a drive-thru line for fast food, directly across the street from the store you just stole from,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Auburn Sgt. Gregg Wildman, who his department says "is no stranger to the Wendy’s drive-thru," spotted the duo and took them into custody.

TJ Maxx theft suspects (Auburn Police Department)

“If Wendy’s had a frequent flyer program, he’d already have a lifetime platinum status,” police said of Wildman. “The two women traded in their combo meals for a pair of handcuffs.”

Other responding officers spotted the stolen TJ Maxx merchandise in their vehicle, while also recovering a “large amount of additional items believed stolen from other area stores,” according to police.

Marion and Williams could face charges in neighboring jurisdictions.

The department ended its Facebook with a simple message, "Moral of the story: Felonies do not come with a side of fries."

