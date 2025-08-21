Dunkin’ unveils lineup of fall menu items, new ‘unmistakably nostalgic’ drink

CANTON, Mass. — In a sure sign that summer is winding down, Dunkin’ on Wednesday revealed its lineup of fall menu items, while also announcing the rollout of a new drink that "tastes like childhood."

The Canton-based coffee chain’s menu for fall 2025 includes many familiar fan favorites, as well as a couple of tasty surprises.

Cereal N’ Milk Latte

Dunkin’ launched a new Cereal N’ Milk Latte, which combines espresso with cereal milk for a marshmallow-cereal flavor that’s being billed as “creamy, rich, and unmistakably nostalgic."

“This latte is all about nostalgia! The idea came from the best part of eating cereal, that last bit of milk. We all remember finishing a bowl just to enjoy those final, sweet sips," Anthony Epter, vice president of menu innovation at Dunkin’, said in a statement. “With our very own cereal milk blended with rich espresso, the Cereal N’ Milk Latte brings that marshmallow-flavored, bottom-of-the-bowl taste in every sip.”

The Cereal N’ Milk Latte is available hot or iced in restaurants nationwide.

New Daydream Refresher flavor

Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter is also back with another Daydream Refresher flavor.

After the successful rollout of her strawberry and mango Daydream Refreshers, the two-time Grammy winner has rounded out her line of drinks with a new mixed berry flavor.

“Whether you’re in the mood for the tropical pop of Mango, the juicy sweetness of Mixed Berry, or the creamy nostalgia of Strawberry, Sabrina’s Daydream Refreshers deliver three crave-worthy flavors to match any mood,” Dunkin’ wrote in a news release.

The return of pumpkin at Dunkin’

The iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, hot or iced, is back to spice up the season.

Joining the pumpkin lineup this year is the all-new Iced Pumpkin Loaf, a rich pumpkin and vanilla-flavored pound cake topped with cream cheese icing.

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cake Donut and Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats are also back this year.

Dunkin’ is rounding out the fall menu with a Kreme Delight Donut, Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns, and Maple Sugar Bacon options.

$6 meal deal

The popular $6 Meal Deal is back, serving up a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy hash browns, and a medium hot coffee or iced coffee for $6.

