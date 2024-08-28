Dunkin’ reveals lineup of fall menu items, announces new $6 breakfast meal deal

CANTON, Mass. — August is nearly over, meaning the return of pumpkin spice and apple cider treats and beverages at your favorite coffee shops.

Dunkin’ announced Wednesday that its fall menu is officially back, while also introducing a new breakfast meal deal.

“This fall, we want to bring our guests the joy of their favorite pumpkin flavors and some delightful surprises,” Dunkin’ Vice President of Category Marketing Beth Turenne said in a press release. “There’s truly something for everyone to enjoy at Dunkin’ this fall.”

The Canton-based coffee chain is celebrating the return of an array of fall favorites, including its pumpkin spice signature latte, pumpkin doughnut, apple cider doughnut, pumpkin muffin, loaded hash browns, banana chocolate chip loaf, maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich, maple sugar bacon wake-up wrap, and maple sugar seasoned bacon.

New to the fall lineup is the Dunkin’ almond spice coffee, featuring the chain’s original blend of iced or hot coffee with sweet pumpkin and toasted almond flavors and almond milk. Customers can also now order the new “Dunkalatte,” a coffee milk latte, crafted by combining coffee milk with rich espresso.

The Dunkin’ apple cider doughnut, a New England classic, is also making its first nationwide return since 2021.

For breakfast lovers, Dunkin’ is debuting a combo that offers a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, crispy hash browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee for $6.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can also score these limited-time offers:

Through 9/12: Enjoy a $2 Green Goddess Wrap with beverage purchase.

8/27 – 9/2: Satisfy your cravings with a $2 Croissant Stuffer with beverage purchase.

9/1 – 10/31: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays

9/10 – 9/16: Indulge with a $1 muffin.

9/17 – 9/23: Sip on a $3 Dunkalatte.

9/19 – 10/2: Snag a $1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie with beverage purchase.

9/24 – 9/30: Get $1 off a half dozen donuts or 25 count MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats.

9/25: Earn 4X points when ordering fall classics, including the almond spice coffee, pumpkin spice signature latte, pumpkin bakery collection, apple cider donut, and loaded hash browns.

9/26: Boosted Members earn 4X points on beverages.

Starbucks announced its pumpkin products last week.

