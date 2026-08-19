Dunkin’ partners with Alix Earle for fall menu release, Earle-Y Riser meal-deal

Dunkin’ is kicking off the fall season and partnering with social media personality Alix Earle to launch its newest meal deal.

Alix’s Earle-Y Riser Meal features her go-to order:

Shakin’ Espresso with sugar-free vanilla and almond milk

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap

Three assorted MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats

The Earle-Y Riser campaign, a partnership between Dunkin’, Netflix and Alix, celebrates the realities of balancing calendars, busy mornings and life-on-the-go ahead of the premiere of her new reality series, Earle Meets World.

Dunkin’ also released its seasonal fall drinks on Wednesday.

Among the classic pumpkin, the chain released a tiramisu swirl that will be available for the season.

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