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Dunkin’ partners with Alix Earle for fall menu release, Earle-Y Riser meal-deal

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Dunkin' x Alix Earle Dunkin' partners with Alix Earle to release a new meal for the fall. (Dunkin')
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

Dunkin’ is kicking off the fall season and partnering with social media personality Alix Earle to launch its newest meal deal.

Alix’s Earle-Y Riser Meal features her go-to order:

  • Shakin’ Espresso with sugar-free vanilla and almond milk
  • Sausage, Egg and Cheese Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap
  • Three assorted MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats

The Earle-Y Riser campaign, a partnership between Dunkin’, Netflix and Alix, celebrates the realities of balancing calendars, busy mornings and life-on-the-go ahead of the premiere of her new reality series, Earle Meets World.

Dunkin’ also released its seasonal fall drinks on Wednesday.

Among the classic pumpkin, the chain released a tiramisu swirl that will be available for the season.

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