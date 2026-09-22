Dunkin’ and L.L.Bean launch New England-inspired collection

From crisp mornings and coffee runs to sweater weather and weekend adventures, Dunkin’ and L.L.Bean are leaning into everything New Englanders love about fall.

The brands announced their first-ever partnership with limited-edition apparel, accessories, free coffee, and special events across the region.

On Tuesday, customers can get a Dunkin’ x L.L.Bean Birdseye Sweater Cup Sleeve with any hot or iced coffee, while supplies last.

Guests can visit the L.L. Bean in Seaport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday and shop the collaboration ahead of its debut on National Coffee Day.

In honor of National Coffee Day on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Dunkin’ and L.L. Bean will launch the L.L. Bean Coffee Tote. Customers can also purchase a Birdseye Sweater and a reimagined Boat and Tote.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can redeem a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the app.

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