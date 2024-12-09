Dudley woman winner of $1 million prize

DUDLEY, Mass. — A Dudley woman has won the $1 million prize from “$15,000,000 Money Maker” ticket game.

Anna Ceppetelli decided to choose the cash option, receiving a one time payment of $650,00 before taxes.

Ceppetelli purchased her ticket from an Xtra Mart on East Main Street in Southbridge.

Because of the winning ticket, the store will earn a bonus of $10,000 for the sale.

Congrats to Anna Ceppetelli!

