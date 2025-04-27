DTA issues final warning ahead of EBT outage overnight for cardholders

BOSTON — The Department of Transitional Assistance is issuing a final warning to EBT cardholders across Massachusetts that their services will be down from 11 pm Saturday night to midday Sunday.

The brief outage will allow DTA to transition its data and IT connection to a new server and vendor.

DTA’s CFO, Rachel Goldstein, says their services will be better protected with the new vendor.

“Things like chip cards, tap to pay,” she added. “Those are things we’re hoping are in our future with the new vendor.”

She continued, “DTA serves over a million people, most, but not all of those people, are getting their benefits on an EBT card.”

Those EBT cards are used for several state programs.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is one of the most accessed programs for Massachusetts residents. People assisted by the program can access cash withdrawals and food benefits through their EBT cards at grocery stores and retailers.

Goldstein added, “These are low-income individuals and families across the commonwealth who meet the federal and state requirements.”

She assured EBT cardholders that they’d work as normal after the maintenance overnight, and would not need to be replaced.

DTA, though, is asking people to act ahead of Saturday night if needed.

Goldstein finished, “We would hate to see a situation where folks are trekking to the grocery store or another retailer trying to use their benefits and find that they can’t.”

DTA says they’ll be providing updates on their website at EBT Vendor Change: Important Information | Mass.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group