Drowning in medical debt? Where to get help

BOSTON — In an emergency, you call for help or pick up the medication your doctor prescribed. You don’t stop to think about whether your insurance will cover your care. Then, weeks later, the bill arrives.

Between copays, fees and deductibles, those bills can be hard for the average person to decipher. Health care complaints are the number one complaint the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office receives, and confusing bills send many people into debt as they try to pay it all off. But there is help available.

A $491,000 bill

Sylvestor Olaniyan broke his knee, hip and pelvis in a car crash. Months later, a 14-page medical bill for $491,000 broke his spirit.

“I go to the bill, and it’s about... almost 500,000,” Olaniyan said. “The depression hit like, oh, how am I gonna pay this off?”

He’s far from alone. Here in Massachusetts, about one-third of adults with private insurance have medical debt, according to the Commonwealth Fund. 46% percent owe at least $2,000, and 30% of families have delayed care because of their debt.

“I can’t make head nor tail out of them”

Vikas Saini, president and CEO of the Lown Institute, a health care think tank, says that even with insurance, the drive for profits in health care results in complex medical bills that few people can understand.

“The medical bill that you get is very confusing,” Saini said. “And I say this as somebody who gets bills from myself and my family, and I read them, and sometimes I can’t make head nor tail out of them.”

He says patients often feel powerless when they need care the most. “It feels like in your most vulnerable moments, you have zero power and it’s life or death,” Saini said. “That feels pretty much like there’s a gun to your head.”

Navigators who walk you through the bill

Jennifer Lemmerman, executive director of Health Care For All, says the nonprofit gets 30,000 calls a year from people struggling to navigate the system.

“It’s incredibly complicated,” Lemmerman said. “That’s what we hear over and over again, more than anything else.”

The group’s “navigators” walk patients through their bills and offer options for people who are stuck between their provider and their insurance company.

“We see people go into debt because if there was an error that they couldn’t identify, or they thought something was going to be covered and it wasn’t,” Lemmerman said. “This is all part of the complexity of the system that can cause someone to go into medical debt.”

“There is no shame in medical debt”

At the national nonprofit Dollar For, founder and executive director Jared Walker has helped eliminate $180 million in medical debt since 2021, and counting. The bills range widely in size. In just the last two hours, Walker said, his group saw “a $50 bill from New York, small. A $34,000 bill from North Carolina.”

“There is no shame in medical debt,” Walker said. “It’s the number one cause of bankruptcy.”

Walker helps patients apply for hospital financial assistance. Nonprofit hospitals, like Mass General Brigham and Boston Children’s, have to provide charity care programs. But he says many patients never hear about them.

“Hospitals do a poor job of telling patients about their financial assistance programs and they make it difficult,” Walker said.

3 steps to tackle your medical bill

Walker recommends these steps:

Check your eligibility. First, find out whether you qualify for the hospital’s financial assistance program.

First, find out whether you qualify for the hospital’s financial assistance program. Ask for an itemized bill. Walker says roughly 80% of bills have errors in them.

Walker says roughly 80% of bills have errors in them. Negotiate. “If you can pay it up front and you ask if there’s a settlement amount, a lot of times, they will take less if you can pay in full,” Walker said.

A $476,000 discount

Applying for charity care worked for Olaniyan. He was able to get a $476,000 discount on his bill.

“I logged on to it and I was like, why does the bill say I don’t have anything?” he said. “And then I started looking at the bill, it says charity and I just... wowed.”

What the state says

Both the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the state’s Health Policy Commission denied Boston 25 News’ interview requests. The state has launched an awareness campaign to help residents with new Medicaid and MassHealth requirements.

Health Care For All says it will continue to push for policy change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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