Drone video shows an estimated 125K people on Boston Common for ‘No Kings’ protest

BOSTON — Drone video shared with Boston 25 News captured a bird’s-eye view of an endless sea of people gathered at Saturday’s “No Kings” protest of President Donald Trump in Boston.

Event organizers estimate that about 125,000 people descended upon Boston Common to rally against the Trump Administration’s policies.

The protest, held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., drew high-profile speakers, including Mayor Michelle Wu, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Ed Markey.

The local politicians sounded off on the Republican-led White House, calling the demonstration against Trump “deeply American.”

As of Saturday night, there were no reports of violence at the protest.

More than 100 “No Kings” events were held across the state, with thousands of others unfolding across the United States.

The Republicans were referring to the protests as “Hate America” rallies.

