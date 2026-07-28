Drivers vote in favor of bus strike on Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A bus strike could soon disrupt public transportation on Martha’s Vineyard during the busy summer season.

According to the Vineyard Gazette, drivers with the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority could walk off the job as soon as next week if a contract agreement is not reached.

The union is pushing for higher wages and improved vacation benefits as negotiations continue.

The Vineyard Transit Authority’s buses serve as a vital transportation network for thousands of riders, including year-round residents, seasonal workers and tourists who rely on the service to get around the island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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