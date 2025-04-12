Driver suffers serious injuries following crash on I-495S in Bolton

BOLTON, Mass. — A driver has suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-495 South in Bolton.

Around 4:03 P.M. on Friday, Massachusetts State Police received reports of a single-vehicle crash by the 68.2 mile marker, reportedly that a commercial truck went into the median and struck a few trees.

At one point, first responders had to shut down all lanes to land a medical helicopter, as the driver suffered serious injuries.

Since then, all lanes have been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

