Driver suffers serious injuries, cited for driving offenses following two-vehicle crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Hingham, the police department reports.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday when officers were dispatched to the area of 63 New Bridge Street to reports of a motor vehicle crash.

Once there, crews found two vehicles, a Toyota truck and a Chevrolet truck. Following an investigation, it was determined that both vehicles were traveling north on New Bridge Street when the Toyota attempted to speed by and pass the Chevrolet truck. Upon doing so, the Toyota struck the left side of the Chevy, causing the Toyota to lose control and strike a tree.

The driver of the Toyota truck, a 63-year-old man, was trapped inside his vehicle. Members of the Hingham Fire Department had to cut parts of the vehicle to access the driver. He was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver of the Chevy truck was not injured, and his vehicle sustained minor damage.

The driver of the Toyota was cited with Negligent Operation, Speeding, and Marked Lanes/Improper Passing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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