Driver suffers serious injuries after striking telephone pole, tree early Thanksgiving morning

By Boston 25 News Staff
Norton Car Crash (Norton Police Department)
NORTON, Mass. — The Norton Police Department responded to a major motor vehicle accident that left one person with serious injuries.

Officers were dispatched around 1:36am to a single-vehicle accident in the area of 95 North Washington Street.

The vehicle had ran off the roadway, striking both a utility pole and a tree, leaving the vehicle with serious damage.

The driver of the vehicle had suffered serious injuries and was transported by Norton EMT’s to a Rhode Island hospital.

Power and utility crews responded to repair the broken telephone pole, while emergency personnel remained on the scene for approximately 4 hours to maintain the scene.

“The Norton Police Department strongly urges all motorists to drive attentively and responsibly, prioritizing safety at all times.” The department wrote in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Most Read