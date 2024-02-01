Driver seriously injured, traffic backed up after multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Reading

READING, Mass. — A driver suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 93 in Reading on Thursday morning, state police said.

At 11:33 a.m., troopers responded to the multiple-vehicle crash on I-93 south just prior to Interstate 95 in Reading, state police said.

One driver was extricated from a vehicle and taken by ambulance to Lahey Clinic in Burlington with serious injuries, state police said. The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

The crash backed up traffic on I-93 for more than two miles, approaching Concord Street in Wilmington, state police said.

Authorities closed the two right travel lanes following the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

