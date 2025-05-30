Driver medflighted after suffering serious injuries from motor vehicle crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — A driver has suffered serious injuries and had to be medflighted after a motor vehicle crash in Norwood.

Norwood police wrote on their Facebook page that they, alongside members of Norwood Fire, responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in the area of 1232 Washington Street.

Once on the scene, first responders saw that the vehicle had struck a parked car, causing it to roll on its side. The driver of the vehicle was quickly removed from the vehicle and suffered a significant amount of blood loss.

Members of the Canton Fire Department responded to the scene, bringing a transfusion truck to assist with the driver’s blood loss.

Due to the severity of the driver’s injuries, they were transported by medflight to a hospital for evaluation.

“Our thoughts are with the injured driver, and we’re hoping for a full recovery.” The department wrote on Facebook.

At this time, Washington Street is closed between Dean and Short Streets for several hours. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use Pleasant Street as a detour.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

