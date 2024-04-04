Driver killed, passenger and another motorist injured in Lincoln crash, DA says

LINCOLN, Mass. — A driver was killed and two other people were injured in a crash in Lincoln on Thursday morning, the district attorney said.

The female driver who died was not immediately identified pending notification of family.

The fatal crash occurred at 9:13 a.m. Thursday on Route 117 in Lincoln, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lincoln Acting Police Chief Sean Kennedy said in a joint statement.

A preliminary investigation found that a Jeep Wrangler traveling westbound on Route 117, in the area of Sweet Bay Lane, and a Chevy Silverado traveling eastbound collided head-on in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was taken by ambulance to Emerson Hospital where she later died, officials said. A passenger of the Jeep Wrangler and the driver of the Chevy Silverado were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 117 was closed between Route 126 and the Concord town line following the crash and has since reopened.

The fatal crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lincoln Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

