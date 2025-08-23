Driver killed in fiery rollover crash in Stow

STOW, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery rollover crash in Stow early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 70 Crescent Street just before 4 a.m. found a Lexus ES fully engulfed in flames, according to Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese and Stow Fire Chief Barry Evers.

The driver of the Lexus, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver struck a tree outside of a home, rolled over, and burst into flames, Sallese and Evers said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Stow officials with an investigation into the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group