Driver killed after vehicle crashes into tree on Massachusetts road, police say

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts driver died Tuesday after crashing into a tree, police said.

The driver, an adult man, was not identified after the fatal crash in Chelmsford shortly after noon on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to the area of 75 Littleton Road for a report of a crash.

When first responders arrived, they saw that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, and the driver was suffering from serious injuries.

An ambulance took the driver to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Chelmsford Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is also assisting.

Littleton Road was closed in the area on Tuesday afternoon while investigators were at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal crash is asked to call Chelmsford Police Sgt. Matthew Fernald at 978-256-2521 ext. 301.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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