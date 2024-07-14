Driver injured in crash after leading troopers on chase in Foxboro, police say

A driver was injured after racing off from a traffic stop and crashing their car in Foxboro early Sunday morning, state police say.

Around 2:14 p.m., a Massachusetts State Police trooper tried to stop a car on Route 95. The car did not stop and raced down Route 95 before driving onto Route 140 for Mansfield, state police say.

The trooper stopped the case.

A short time later, the car crashed. The driver was injured, the extent of which was not immediately clear.

Video shared with Boston 25 showed the crashed vehicle crunched and demolished as it was removed from the roadway.

The incident is being investigated by state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

