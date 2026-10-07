Driver injured after rollover crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Mass. — One person was injured after a rollover in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters said they responded to North Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a rollover.

Crews said the vehicle had crashed into a utility pole and was on its roof.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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