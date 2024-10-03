Driver hospitalized after leading police on chase across Mass. highways, police say

A driver who led police on a chase across two busy Massachusetts highways on Thursday morning was taken to a hospital after crashing, authorities said.

The driver of a Dodge Charger first eluded officers on I-93 before traveling onto the northbound side of I-95 near mile marker 35 in the Weston area around 10 a.m., where officers began a pursuit, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said the vehicle could be seen hitting guardrails as it swerved between all lanes of the highway.

The driver of the Charger eventually collided with a tractor-trailer near mile marker 39, according to state police.

The name of the driver, who suffered minor injuries, hasn’t been released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

