Driver hospitalized after collision with train in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A driver was hospitalized after their car collided with a freight train at an intersection in Leominster Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Marguerite Avenue train crossing intersection shortly before 7:00 p.m. found that a CSX freight train had hit a dark colored SUV at the intersection.

The driver of the SUV was removed using extraction tools from the crunched vehicle. They were then transported to UMass Memorial to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

