HYANNIS, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building on Main Street in Hyannis Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responding to a motor vehicle crash around 4 p.m. found an SUV that had slammed into the front of Smith Family Popcorn at 545 Main Street.

Driver hospitalized after car crashes into Hyannis building, police say

Hyannis Fire Chief says the driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the building was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage.

Police asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

