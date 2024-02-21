Driver facing OUI charges after crash leaves gaping hole in front of Brockton home

BROCKTON, Mass. — A motorist who was taken to the hospital is facing OUI charges after they slammed into a home in Brockton late Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 901 Crescent Street shortly before 10:15 p.m. found a Honda Civic lodged in the front of the home, according to Brockton police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the motorist was driving east when their vehicle struck a curb, causing it to barrel through a fence and into the house, police said.

Video from the scene showed a gaping hole in the front of the home and splintered debris scattered in the yard.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police cited the driver for operating under the influence, marked lanes violation, and possession of an open container in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

