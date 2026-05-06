Driver extricated from vehicle, sent to hospital after rollover crash on Route 9 in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A driver was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 9 in Wellesley early Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened on Route 9 near Woodbine Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a vehicle that left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and rolled onto its side.

Wellesley crash (Wellesley Police)

Crews extricated the driver, an unidentified man, who was trapped inside the vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The extent of the man’s injuries and his condition were not known on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group