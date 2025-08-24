WILMINGTON, Mass. — A driver was hospitalized Friday night after crashing into an MBTA signal pole.

Transit Police say the collision occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of 700 Salem Street in Wilmington.

According to officials, the driver of a 2014 Chevy sustained a medical emergency and crashed through a jersey barrier then into the pole.

Driver experiencing medical emergency crashes into MBTA signal pole in Wilmington (MBTA Transit Police)

The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

